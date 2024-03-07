The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.35% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $168,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $117.83. 239,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,539. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

