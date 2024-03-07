The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27,929 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Netflix were worth $135,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $600.57. 414,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $624.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.69 and its 200-day moving average is $468.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,845 shares of company stock valued at $165,790,793. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

