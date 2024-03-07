The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 40,509 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,288,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,509 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.26% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $245,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

MMC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.23. 231,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $206.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,791 shares of company stock worth $4,787,287. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

