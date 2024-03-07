The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 528,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,518,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $241,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,559,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,081,000 after buying an additional 1,165,928 shares in the last quarter. RPTC Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 733,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,753,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,546,000 after buying an additional 736,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 86,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 25,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 1,183,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,113,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.