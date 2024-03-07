The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Cut by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $9,086,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,969. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

