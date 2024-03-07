Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 341 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $18,332.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $51.26 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

