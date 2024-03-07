Thomas E. Kelso Acquires 500 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas E. Kelso purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.53.
CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Report on CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CrossAmerica Partners
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.