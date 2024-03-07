Thomas E. Kelso Acquires 500 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas E. Kelso purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.53.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

