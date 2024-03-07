Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.23.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

