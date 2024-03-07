Tina M. Chang Buys 500 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) Director Tina M. Chang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $12,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $110,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Strattec Security Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 million, a P/E ratio of 497.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Strattec Security Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $30.34.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.72. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $118.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Strattec Security Company Profile
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
