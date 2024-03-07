Tina M. Chang Buys 500 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) Director Tina M. Chang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $12,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $110,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 million, a P/E ratio of 497.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Strattec Security Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.72. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $118.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 732,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,270,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Strattec Security by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 63.6% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

