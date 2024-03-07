Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPZ shares. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

Topaz Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. 35.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$21.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.34. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.76 and a 52-week high of C$22.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.50%.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.