Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Toro also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.31. 190,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16. Toro has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 36.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

