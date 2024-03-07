Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,275 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 255.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $41.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,145.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,423. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,152.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,743.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,634.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

