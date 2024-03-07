Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,531 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock worth $2,198,937. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 6.8 %

AEO traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,164,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,030. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

