Toroso Investments LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.22. The company had a trading volume of 263,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $270.41 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

