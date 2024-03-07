Toroso Investments LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,446 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE FCX traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $40.28. 3,975,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,987,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

