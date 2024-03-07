Toroso Investments LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,938. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

