Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 348.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,356 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,844,000 after purchasing an additional 51,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 83,691 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.25. 347,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,456. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

