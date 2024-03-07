Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $15.47 on Thursday, hitting $997.33. The company had a trading volume of 136,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,433. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $849.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $734.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $998.81.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.