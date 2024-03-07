Toroso Investments LLC Sells 21,625 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,625 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Trading Up 0.1 %

SHEL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.92. 1,018,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

