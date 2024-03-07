Toroso Investments LLC Sells 3,049 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.66. The stock had a trading volume of 626,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,037,921 shares of company stock worth $656,929,213. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

