Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 121,012 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,012 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $57.33. 5,166,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,969,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

