Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,816 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $184.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

