Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 66,156 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.06. 601,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,613. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

