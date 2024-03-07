Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,716,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,282,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,812,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,357,938 shares of company stock valued at $190,797,743 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $164.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

