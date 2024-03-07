Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 134,625 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1,513.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,625 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $107.50. 816,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,665. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

