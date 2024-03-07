Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 14,816 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 2.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $47,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 29,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.