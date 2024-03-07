Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 5,370 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.82. 1,149,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43. The company has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

