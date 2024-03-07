Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 75,005 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,005 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.56% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $132,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,549. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

