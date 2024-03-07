Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock worth $24,738,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Price Performance
NYSE KO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646,453. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.