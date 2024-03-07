Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after buying an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after buying an additional 327,711 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after buying an additional 446,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $94.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

