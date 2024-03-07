Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,850,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,500,668. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

