TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $21,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in TransUnion by 62.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 1,300.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 150,657 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in TransUnion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $703,000.

TransUnion Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

