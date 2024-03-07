Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.17) to GBX 800 ($10.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 740.20 ($9.39). 240,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,664. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,090.59, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 776.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 787.12.
