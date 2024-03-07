Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.17) to GBX 800 ($10.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 740.20 ($9.39). 240,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,664. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,090.59, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 776.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 787.12.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.