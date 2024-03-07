Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,321,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after buying an additional 95,588 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,400,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Trimble Trading Down 0.0 %

TRMB opened at $62.42 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.93. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.