Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Trinity Capital Price Performance
TRIN stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $649.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $15.44.
Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Samsara Stock Nears Major Breakout Ahead of Upcoming Earnings
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Paymentus Is a Tech Stock You’re Going To Hear a Lot More About
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.