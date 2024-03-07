Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

TRIN stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $649.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after buying an additional 75,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

