Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.09 and last traded at $57.43. 1,021,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,599,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,561.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,210,000 after buying an additional 241,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,806,000 after purchasing an additional 709,400 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,093 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

