Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $552.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,532. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $563.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.