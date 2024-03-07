Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $552.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,532. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $563.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

