United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNFI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 325,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,419. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $712.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.54.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Quarry LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 579.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

