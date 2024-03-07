UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $675.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $579.33.

NYSE UNH opened at $472.60 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $435.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

