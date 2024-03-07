Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 245,495 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 109,363 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 192,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 151,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $227.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNDA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

