Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.24% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $184,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.96. 36,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $172.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.