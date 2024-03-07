Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.38

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.38 and last traded at $58.34, with a volume of 196875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.