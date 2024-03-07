Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.00

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.96, with a volume of 653995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

