Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Sold by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000.

NASDAQ:VTWV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.47. 8,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,991. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $139.57. The company has a market capitalization of $822.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

