Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,663,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882,623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $124,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCSH traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,713. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.