Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Holdings Increased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 170.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,877 shares of company stock worth $19,866,826. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

