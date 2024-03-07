Verge Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.70 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Verge has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $96.25 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,339.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.35 or 0.00633136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00128473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00055394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00217028 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00056337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00158289 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

