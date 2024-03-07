Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

