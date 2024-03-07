Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares $0.15 — Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

AIO stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $20.25.

Insider Transactions at Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $50,017.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,695 shares during the period.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.