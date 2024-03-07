Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:ACV opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,190 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.