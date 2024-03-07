Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 5.7 %
NYSE:ACV opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.